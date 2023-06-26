The power of hip-hop

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - For some artists, their music is more than just music. For Dante’ Pride, it is how he spreads His word.

As a Christian hip-hop rapper, the north Alabama native is excited to perform in Huntsville next month. Dante’ came off The Winterfest Tour at the beginning of this year, performing in front over 15,000-20,000. He will be performing on July 22 at The Huntsville Dream Theater (connected to The Rock Family Worship Center).

Dante’ has spent his musical career spreading the gospel. He says that once we establish a relationship with Him, he will make changes in our lives. For him, God’s impact in his life has been so great that he cannot imagine rapping about anything or anyone else.

The freedom that he has experienced through Christ is something he cannot keep to himself. Hip-hop is how God is giving Dante’ His word. So, that is how Dante’ is sharing His word to the world.

You can buy tickets to his show on July 22 on https://www.iamdantepride.com/. You can also follow him on Instagram.

Dante' Pride performs for fans. (Dante Pride)

