Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

The power of hip-hop

How Dante’ Pride is spreading the Gospel through rap music.
Dante' Pride shares tour experience and gives rundown of shows.
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - For some artists, their music is more than just music. For Dante’ Pride, it is how he spreads His word.

As a Christian hip-hop rapper, the north Alabama native is excited to perform in Huntsville next month. Dante’ came off The Winterfest Tour at the beginning of this year, performing in front over 15,000-20,000. He will be performing on July 22 at The Huntsville Dream Theater (connected to The Rock Family Worship Center).

Dante’ has spent his musical career spreading the gospel. He says that once we establish a relationship with Him, he will make changes in our lives. For him, God’s impact in his life has been so great that he cannot imagine rapping about anything or anyone else.

The freedom that he has experienced through Christ is something he cannot keep to himself. Hip-hop is how God is giving Dante’ His word. So, that is how Dante’ is sharing His word to the world.

You can buy tickets to his show on July 22 on https://www.iamdantepride.com/. You can also follow him on Instagram.

Dante' Pride performs for fans.
Dante' Pride performs for fans.(Dante Pride)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Outlook
Potentially severe weather on the way for northwest Alabama
Two-vehicle Jackson County crash claims life of one, injures five others
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake
Hampton House Fire
Large fire destroys clubhouse in Hampton Cove community
Jeremy Norwood
Suspect accused of running over woman with car arrested