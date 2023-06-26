Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Police on scene of fatal crash on Indian Hills Road in Decatur

(Credit: MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department are on the scene of a fatal crash this morning.

According to a spokesperson with DPD, the wreck happened on Indian Hills Rd. near Red Bank Rd.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time. WAFF has a crew on the way to the scene of this crash.

Click here to view the WAFF 48 Interactive Traffic Map

Watch WAFF 48 News at Noon for the latest updates:

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Outlook
Potentially severe weather on the way for northwest Alabama
Two-vehicle Jackson County crash claims life of one, injures five others
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake
Hampton House Fire
Large fire destroys clubhouse in Hampton Cove community
Jeremy Norwood
Suspect accused of running over woman with car arrested

Latest News

Steven James Pickering.
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies searching for man after boat, kayaks are stolen from home
How inflation can impact your homeowner insurance policy
Financial Friday: Homeowners may not have enough insurance to cover a disaster due to inflation
Water outage scheduled for some Madison County residents June 27.
Water outage planned for some Madison County residents Tuesday
Madison County aims to gain more judges with newly signed bill.
Push for more judges in Madison County