Lauderdale County man arrested after boat, kayaks are stolen from home

Steven James Pickering.
Steven James Pickering.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man after he allegedly stole various items from a residence in Petersville between June 14-18.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, a residence that was previously owned by a couple that recently died was burglarized multiple times. A boat, three kayaks, two ATVs and many tools, electronics and antiques were taken from the home.

Deputies executed a search warrant at Steven Pickering’s residence after he was developed as a suspect. Deputies recovered the boat, one ATV, tools, electronics and other items from Pickering’s residence.

He was charged with two counts of burglary, four counts of theft of property and one count of criminal mischief.

