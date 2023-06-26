Deals
Kelly Kazek shares weirdest named towns in Alabama

Kelly Kazek talks towns in Alabama with odd names.
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In the South, there are some towns with pretty unique and bizarre names. Kelly Kazek shared with us three towns in Alabama with quite the names.

1. Eclectic, Alabama

2. Slapout, Alabama

3. Burnt Corn, Alabama

Alabama towns with some odd names.
Alabama towns with some odd names.(Ellen McDonald)

The full list of places with the weirdest names in Alabama can be found here.

