Kelly Kazek shares weirdest named towns in Alabama
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In the South, there are some towns with pretty unique and bizarre names. Kelly Kazek shared with us three towns in Alabama with quite the names.
1. Eclectic, Alabama
2. Slapout, Alabama
3. Burnt Corn, Alabama
The full list of places with the weirdest names in Alabama can be found here.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.