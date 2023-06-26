Huntsville Museum of Art offering free admission on Independence Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Museum of Art (HMA) will offer all guests on Independence Day free admission from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The museum will be sure to bring lots of excitement for Tennessee Valley families with a free fun-filled day.

All guests will be invited to immerse themselves into its current exhibitions which include: American Identity, Encounters: Courtney Egan, The Artist Abroad and Beyond the Lens: The Art of the Mysterious.

Aside from enjoying the art exhibits, guests will also be able to enjoy live music during their visit. The band Constellation Brass will perform in the Shields Gallery at 2 p.m.

“I always enjoy seeing so many friends and families touring the galleries, shopping at the Museum Store and enjoying a slice of pizza at Pane e Vino on Independence Day weekend,” said HMA Executive Director Christopher Madkour in a press release. “We appreciate all support from the residents of Huntsville, and this is our opportunity to show our gratitude.”

Guests will also have the option to do get some summer shopping done. The Museum Store will be open all day June 4 for visitors to come and get a souvenir to show off.

More information of the exhibits and HMA, click here.

