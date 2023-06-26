Huntsville City FC goalkeeper Ben Martino selected for 2023 MLS All-Star Goalie Wars Exhibition

Deals
By Kate Norum
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City FC announced Monday that goalkeeper Ben Martino has been selected to participate in the 2023 MLS All-Star Goalie Wars Exhibition.

Martino, currently on loan from Nashville Soccer Club, will be among three other goalkeepers from Major League Soccer NEXT Pro Teams (MLS Next Pro).

The other goalies competing with Martino include: Damian Las (Austin FC II), Xavier Valdez (Houston Dynamo 2) and Isaac Walker (Crown Legacy FC).

All of the players will compete in three 90 second single-elimination rounds. In the rounds, each goalkeeper will have the opportunity to defend their own net while trying to score on the opponent by throwing, kicking or drop-kicking the ball.

The exhibition will take place in Washington, D.C. at 6:30 p.m. on July, 18 and will be live on MLS Season Pass via the Apple TV app.

Martino and Huntsville City FC will be back in action on July 2 taking on New England Revolution II at 6 p.m. at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.

