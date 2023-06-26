Hot & sunny today. Excessive heat & humidity for late week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, an isolated storm this morning. Temps near 90 with mostly sunny conditions for most of the day.

After a clear night tonight, it is all about the excessive heat potential for the end of the week. Temps around 90 Tuesday & Wednesday. Temps around 100 Thursday through Saturday.

A 48 Developing First Alert for the excessive heat potential for the end of the week. Obviously stay hydrated and make sure to regulate your outdoor activities to remain safe and healthy during the hot & humid stretch of weather. Besides an isolated thunderstorms Thursday and Friday, not much relief until a better chance of storms comes this weekend, especially Sunday.

