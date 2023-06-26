Homeless shelters preparing to help the less fortunate during temperature hike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - While city leaders predict temperatures in the triple digits by the end of the week, they are thinking about those who will not have an air-conditioned home to live in.

It’s been almost a full year since Huntsville leaders removed a large homeless population from the Derrick Street homeless camp. Community development manager Scott Erwin said the city is working to find roughly 300 people to get them the assistance they need.

“Our role is for anyone unsheltered, they can come forward needing assistance so we have a support network that can address that,” he said.

With temperatures possibly reaching triple digits later this week, local leaders fear the homeless population could be at risk. Erwin said the best way to keep them safe is to rely on local nonprofits.

“That could be mental health, that could be addiction, job placement, or as simple as food assistance,” he said. “Our local nonprofits are challenged with trying to make sure that someone who is unsheltered gets access to the resources that they need.”

Loewen Beasley with Downtown Rescue Mission said they will be open to give people a place to cool down. There, the less fortunate can also get a meal and they can stay as long as they want. Beasley said it’s not easy to make room during extreme temperatures, but anyone who needs help can get it.

“We don’t run out of space, we don’t have a true capacity,” he said. “We have plenty of extra mats for other people, but the one thing we always ask for is food donations to help out with this time of year.”

Beasley said Downtown Rescue Mission is always taking donations of food, sunscreen and water for those who need to stay out of the hot weather.

