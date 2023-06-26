Deals
Excessive heat, humidity for end of the week in North Alabama

First Alert Weather
Weather forecast for June 26.
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It will be mostly sunny and hot on Monday with temperatures near 90 degrees.

After a clear night on Monday, it is all about the excessive heat potential for the end of the week. Temps range again into the 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Tennessee Valley will see temps around 100 degrees on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

A 48 First Alert Weather Day is in place for the excessive heat potential at the end of the week. Be sure to stay hydrated and regulate your outdoor activities to remain safe and healthy during the hot & humid stretch of weather.

Besides isolated thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday, not much relief from the heat until a better chance of storms comes this weekend, especially Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

