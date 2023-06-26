Deals
Decatur PD releases identity of driver killed in Monday wreck

The driver, Zachary Moore, was killed in the wreck.
The driver, Zachary Moore, was killed in the wreck.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a 47-year-old man Monday morning on Indian Hills Road in Decatur.

According to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department, the wreck happened on Indian Hills Rd. near Red Bank Rd. The driver, Zachary Moore, was killed in the wreck.

It was determined Moore lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and hit a tree.

Florence program helps students graduate
Homeless shelters preparing to help the less fortunate during temperature hike
Armed Forces Celebration Week kicks off in Huntsville