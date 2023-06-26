Decatur PD releases identity of driver killed in Monday wreck

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a 47-year-old man Monday morning on Indian Hills Road in Decatur.

According to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department, the wreck happened on Indian Hills Rd. near Red Bank Rd. The driver, Zachary Moore, was killed in the wreck.

It was determined Moore lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and hit a tree.

