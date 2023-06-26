Decatur man arrested on multiple charges, including possession of marijuana

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man is now behind bars for multiple charges, including possession of marijuana in the first degree.

Antonio Anderson, 26, of Decatur was arrested on June 21 for multiple crimes all dating back to a traffic stop. Investigators conducted a traffic stop on Kathy Lane near Saginaw Lane SW, after Anderson failed to yield until his residence at Wilshire Ave. SW, according to Decatur Police.

On Anderson’s record it has been identified he has current active felony warrants and was out on bond for shooting into an occupied dwelling with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, as well as active warrants now with Decatur Police.

While at the traffic stop, investigators found Anderson to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. His charges include: being in possession of marijuana in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and the failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Anderson is currently being held without bond.

