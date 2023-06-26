Dangerous Heat on the Way

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Near normal temperatures with low rain chances for much of the week. The big change in the forecast will be the developing heat. After highs near 90 Monday through Wednesday we expect to see temperatures surge to 100 in many areas Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The heat will be dangerous for those working outside and for those that don’t have air conditioning. Heat index values these days will be 105 to 110, perhaps higher in the Shoals. Thursday, Friday and Saturday are now First Alert Weather Days due to the extreme heat we are forecasting. Prepare for this heat by staying hydrated each day this week. We will have more information as the week progresses.

