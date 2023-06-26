Deals
11 individuals arrested in connection to Fultondale child predator operation

(Top row, left to right) Jamonte Jackson, Domingo Cruz, Ariel Quezada, Rolando Powell,...
(Top row, left to right) Jamonte Jackson, Domingo Cruz, Ariel Quezada, Rolando Powell, Dominique Powell, (bottom row, left to right) Angelo Wilson, Alexes Reyes, Jayson Sparks, Alexander Osala, and Robert Newton are facing various charges in connection to a child predator operation.(Fultondale Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fultondale police and the Covenant Rescue Group worked together to make the arrest of 11 individuals who they say were part of a child predator operation.

The 11 individuals, who are non-Fultondale residents, are listed below with the charges that they are facing:

Jamonte Jackson, 25, of Bartow, Georgia for Traveling to Meet a Child for An Unlawful Sex Act and Electronic Solicitation of a Child

Jamonte Jackson
Jamonte Jackson(Fultondale Police)

Domingo Cruz, 34, of Bessemer, for Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act and Electronic Solicitation of a Child

Domingo Cruz
Domingo Cruz(Fultondale Police)

Ariel Quezada, 25, of Pinson, for Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act and Electronic Solicitation of a Child

Ariel Arteaga
Ariel Arteaga(Fultondale Police)

Rolando Santana 27, of Jasper, for Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act and Electronic Solicitation of a Child

Rolando Santana
Rolando Santana(Fultondale Police)

Dominique Powell 37, of Tarrant, for Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex and Electronic Solicitation of a child

Dominique Powell
Dominique Powell(Fultondale Police)

Angelo Wilson, 58, of Birmingham, for Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act and Electronic Solicitation of a Child

Angelo Wilson
Angelo Wilson(Fultondale Police)

Alexis Reyes, 22, of Columbiana, for Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act and Electronic Solicitation of a Child

Alexis Reyes
Alexis Reyes(Fultondale Police)

Brian McLeod, 27, of Pleasant Grove, for Traveling to Meet a Child, Electronic Solicitation of a Child, and Transmitting Obscene Material to a Child

Bryan McLeod
Bryan McLeod(Fultondale Police)

Jayson Sparks, 55, of Cullman, for Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act and Electronic Solicitation of a Child

Jayson Sparks
Jayson Sparks(Fultondale Police)

Alexader Osala, 32 of Bessemer, for Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act, Electronic Solicitation of a Child, Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer, and Resisting Arrest

Alexander Osala
Alexander Osala(Fultondale Police)

Robert Newton, 22 of Trussville, for Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act, Electronic Solicitation of a Child, Attempting to Elude, and Resisting Arrest. Newton is currently not in the Jefferson County Jail due to a car accident he had been in while attempting to flee police. Police say he backed into an unmarked police vehicle while attempting to flee, and then refused medical treatment.

Robert Newton
Robert Newton(Fultondale Police)

Leeds, Warrior, Homewood, and Irondale police also worked in assistance to the case.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

