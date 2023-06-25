Wish Party held for foster families

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A non-profit group wanted to make Saturday special for some local families who’ve been through hard times.

One Simple Wish hosted a Wish Party at the Summit Crossing Community Church in Huntsville.

The group helps fulfill wishes of kids placed in foster care, and those who are living with grandparents, aunts & uncles and other non-parental family members. “It’s really important.” Said Nikki Quinn from One Simple Wish. “it gives everybody a chance to get together, have fun and learn about One Simple Wish and what we do.” Quinn says the group has been around for about 15 years.

Today’s event included bounce houses, prizes and games and a taco making station and build your own ice cream sundae bar.

Quinn says the One Simple Wish website currently has about 500 different wishes from kids across the country that you can help come true. “All the wishes on our site right now are from June.” she told WAFF 48. “We had amazing donors worldwide clear our site entirely, so all these wishes are brand new.”

