Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Wish Party held for foster families

A family poses for photos at the One Simple Wish party in Huntsville Saturday
A family poses for photos at the One Simple Wish party in Huntsville Saturday(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A non-profit group wanted to make Saturday special for some local families who’ve been through hard times.

One Simple Wish hosted a Wish Party at the Summit Crossing Community Church in Huntsville.

The group helps fulfill wishes of kids placed in foster care, and those who are living with grandparents, aunts & uncles and other non-parental family members. “It’s really important.” Said Nikki Quinn from One Simple Wish. “it gives everybody a chance to get together, have fun and learn about One Simple Wish and what we do.” Quinn says the group has been around for about 15 years.

Today’s event included bounce houses, prizes and games and a taco making station and build your own ice cream sundae bar.

Quinn says the One Simple Wish website currently has about 500 different wishes from kids across the country that you can help come true. “All the wishes on our site right now are from June.” she told WAFF 48. “We had amazing donors worldwide clear our site entirely, so all these wishes are brand new.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hampton House Fire
Large fire destroys clubhouse in upscale Hampton Cove community
Construction for Northern Bypass project starting soon
Construction for Northern Bypass project starting soon
A car hit a house in Madison on Danaher Lane leaving significant damage to the front of the...
Car hits house in Madison, no injuries reported
The identity of the driver has not been released.
Single-vehicle wreck kills one person in Fort Payne
Jeremy Norwood.
‘It was very traumatic’: Neighbors in Madison Co. speak out after a woman was run over while on exercise bike

Latest News

Congressman Dale Strong (R-AL's 5th Dist.) speaks about Space Command on Saturday
Rep. Strong: “The data is there” for Space Command move to Redstone
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) is edging more potential candidates with its newly created...
Decatur Police sees boost in recruitment due to bonus program
Hampton House Fire
Large fire destroys clubhouse in upscale Hampton Cove community
Wayback burgers will offer a free 12 oz. vanilla milkshake June 24.
Wayback Burgers to offer free milkshakes all day