Two-vehicle Jackson County crash claims life of one, injures five others

File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning claimed the life of one person, leaving five others seriously injured.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency(ALEA), Bobby J. Stewart, 64, of Blythewood, S.C. was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash when his 2016 Toyota Corolla collided head-on with a 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Arcelio Diaz, 32, of Huntsville.

The crash occurred at U.S. 72 near the 116 mile marker, approximately two miles east of Gurley in Jackson County.

Other passengers injured included Lucero Martinez, 32, Erica Valesquez, 31 and David Valesquez, 38, all of Huntsville, as well as a 15-year-old juvenile.

They were all transported and treated at a local hospital.

No other information is available at this time, as ALEA continues to investigate.

