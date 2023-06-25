Deals
Toney fire Sunday displaces 4 people

Crews are investigating a fire that happened Sunday afternoon in Toney.
By Kate Norum
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews are investigating a fire that happened Sunday afternoon in Toney.

According to Health Jones, Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue President and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services (HEMSI) personnel, the fire is now under control.

However four people were displaced from the scene of the incident on June 25.

There was no injuries from the fire and the cause remains under investigation.

