Severe storms possible today and again tonight. Heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail and frequent lightning possible.

First Alert Weather
A 48 Developing First Alert for today. Monitoring the potential of two rounds of strong/severe...
A 48 Developing First Alert for today. Monitoring the potential of two rounds of strong/severe storms. Round 1: Mid to late morning through midafternoon. (9 AM through 3 PM) Torrential rain, gusty winds in excess of 60 MPH, dangerous lightning and hail possible with round 1. Round 2 will impact the area this evening and overnight. Both rounds of storms have potential to be strong/severe. Much of the forecast depends on how strong round 1 will be. If round 1 (storms during the day) reach severe strength, very well would lessen the storm threat this evening and overnight. Stay weather alert and be prepared during the late morning through midafternoon and again this evening and overnight. Stay with WAFF48 for the latest. Updates to come throughout the day. In addition to the severe weather potential for today, excessive heat and humidity are likely for the end of the week. Feel like temps well over 103°-108° Thursday through Saturday.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 48 Developing First Alert for today. Monitoring the potential of two rounds of strong/severe storms.

Round 1: Mid to late morning through midafternoon. (9 AM through 3 PM) Torrential rain, gusty winds in excess of 60 MPH, dangerous lightning and hail possible with round 1.  Round 2 will impact the area this evening and overnight. Both rounds of storms have potential to be strong/severe. Much of the forecast depends on how strong round 1  will be. If round 1 (storms during the day) reach severe strength, very well would lessen the storm threat this evening and overnight. Stay weather alert and be prepared during the late morning through midafternoon and again this evening and overnight. Stay with WAFF48 for the latest. Updates to come throughout the day.

In addition to the severe weather potential for today, excessive heat and humidity are likely for the end of the week. Feel like temps well over 103°-108° Thursday through Saturday.

