Rep. Strong: “The data is there” for Space Command move to Redstone

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama Congressman Dale Strong (R - AL’s 5th Dist.) says it’s time for the Air Force to end the delays and make Space Command’s move to Huntsville final.

As we’ve been reporting, former President Trump announced Space Command would move to Redstone Arsenal several years ago. However, despite reviews that have concurred with that decision, the Pentagon has kept things in limbo. The current home of Space Command is Colorado Springs. Lawmakers from that area have been lobbying hard for the military to reconsider and their efforts appear to have paid off, at least for now.

There have been reports that the White House is concerned about Alabama’s strict anti-abortion laws, and that may be one of the factors delaying the decision. The White House has denied this report.

But Congressman Strong says, enough is enough. “Would we award the F-35 fighter jet to the 5th most qualified candidate? Would we award bullet proof vests for the American war fighter to the 5th most qualified?” He asked when speaking with WAFF 48 on Saturday morning in Harvest. “The answer is truly ‘no’. Then, we’re not going to award Space Command to the 5th most qualified.” Strong was referring to a Government Accountability Office report from 2022 that initially confirmed Huntsville as the best choice for Space Command, while ranking it’s current home of Colorado Springs 5th. That ranking was later redacted and removed from the report.

“The data is there. It says Redstone Arsenal is where it needs to be” Strong said. “They’ve allowed 18 months to go by. We need to be going vertical with construction at Redstone.”

The Air Force had promised a decision on the matter by Spring of 2023. We’re now several days into summer. Earlier this week, the Air Force told WAFF 48 that there was no timeline for an official decision.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.