National Field Day also serves as emergency preparedness for local ham radio operators

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - From Morse code to voice and even digital -- this weekend the Mobile Amateur Radio Club and Deep South Amateur Radio Club are flexing their reach. For 24 hours they’re competing in the “Amateur Radio Relay League Field Day Operation.”

“There are about 5,000 clubs -- all over the country that get together -- there are about 20,000 people involved in it with all of these clubs and last year they made about a 1,200,000 contacts,” said Jim Reaves, Field Station Supervisor.

Like a lot of the members -- Roy Davis picked up the hobby in his teens. That was 1976 -- he’s been hooked ever since. Manning the digital station -- he’s managed to make quite a few contacts in a few hours.

“I’ve talked to Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Canada, New York, Florida... Covered quite a bit of territory -- South Texas.”

And while points only go towards contacts made in the U.S. -- don’t be surprised if they pick up some international signals.

“In the past week -- I’ve talked to China, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand. China was a big one for me,” explained Davis.

Last year -- they came in 7th place -- but believe had it not been for severe weather -- they would have placed higher.

“We’d hoped to do better -- but there came times when the lightning was so fierce we had to disconnect the antennas. That obviously won’t be a problem this year,” said Rod Mollise, Mobile Amateur Radio Club President.

And while this hobby is a lot of fun -- this weekend is also serving as a time for emergency preparedness as ham radio operators continue to be the backup for disaster communications.

“We’re always ready -- the equipment is ready and available,” said Reaves.

“When all else is lost, when everything else goes down -- there is still amateur radio -- we’ve proven that in the past,” said Mollise.

If this interests you -- the easiest way to contact them is through the Mobile Amateur Radio Club Facebook page.

