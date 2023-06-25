More Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A second round of strong to severe storms could move into Northwest Alabama between 8-10pm with the potential for more large hail, damaging winds and significant lightning.

This next round of storms may weaken some as it tracks east of I-65 but isolated damaging winds will remain possible. Stay weather alert into the late evening hours. Stay tuned to WAFF 48 for updates.

Heat and humidity will continue to build into next week with slim rain changes. Highs will be in the middle 90s and get closer to 100 later in the week. Make sure you are staying hydrated as the heat rises.

