Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office holds firearm familiarization course

Firearms instructor Lt. James Smith shows the class how to check to see if a gun is unloaded
Firearms instructor Lt. James Smith shows the class how to check to see if a gun is unloaded(WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is teaching gun owners a firearm familiarization course to help them become more confident in using a gun in self-defense.

“If you have a gun that you can’t use, it’s not going to be very effective for you,” said Lt. James Smith.

Smith said he goes beyond teaching gun usage by talking about safe storage methods, caliber selections and the types of bullets to use and not use. He said these extra lessons are to help alleviate fears people may have of using a gun.

Class participants like Pedro Lewis said they want to make an effort to learn more about responsible gun ownership and the laws of gun usage and transportation.

“I can take the information that I’ve learned back to [my family], and which will help them understand the importance of guns and how to use them and how to keep them safe,” Lewis said.

Lewis took the class for a second time to “learn something new.”

As gun violence has been up across the country, Lewis said he hopes more people will choose to take the course to teach them to not mishandle a gun or let it get into the wrong hands.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hampton House Fire
Large fire destroys clubhouse in upscale Hampton Cove community
Jeremy Norwood.
‘It was very traumatic’: Neighbors in Madison Co. speak out after a woman was run over while on exercise bike
The boxes are climate-controlled and a silent alarm sounds once they're open.
Newborn surrendered at fire station, home to Kentucky’s first Safe Haven Baby Box
The identity of the driver has not been released.
Single-vehicle wreck kills one person in Fort Payne
Jeremy Norwood
Suspect accused of running over woman with car arrested

Latest News

Jeremy Norwood
Suspect accused of running over woman with car arrested
The event was held Saturday with National HIV Testing Day coming Monday
Huntsville hosts third annual Stomp Out HIV event at Big Spring Park
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) is edging more potential candidates.
Decatur Police sees boost in recruitment due to bonus program
File Graphic
Two-vehicle Jackson County crash claims life of one, injures five others