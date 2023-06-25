Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office holds firearm familiarization course

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is teaching gun owners a firearm familiarization course to help them become more confident in using a gun in self-defense.

“If you have a gun that you can’t use, it’s not going to be very effective for you,” said Lt. James Smith.

Smith said he goes beyond teaching gun usage by talking about safe storage methods, caliber selections and the types of bullets to use and not use. He said these extra lessons are to help alleviate fears people may have of using a gun.

Class participants like Pedro Lewis said they want to make an effort to learn more about responsible gun ownership and the laws of gun usage and transportation.

“I can take the information that I’ve learned back to [my family], and which will help them understand the importance of guns and how to use them and how to keep them safe,” Lewis said.

Lewis took the class for a second time to “learn something new.”

As gun violence has been up across the country, Lewis said he hopes more people will choose to take the course to teach them to not mishandle a gun or let it get into the wrong hands.

