Huntsville hosts third annual Stomp Out HIV event at Big Spring Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hundreds of people gathered at Big Spring Park to discuss HIV’s impact on communities in a family-friendly way.

On June 24, Stomp Out HIV organized by Thrive Alabama offered HIV testing, COVID testing and vaccines for those interested at this event. There was also plenty of information provided about this disease that remains widespread across the country.

This year also marked the third consecutive for the event in Huntsville. It also provided an opportunity for people in the Rocket City to come learn about the threat that HIV still poses to everyone, not just the LGBTQ community.

Several local organizations were also in attendance as families and kids explored the event.

Tommy Brazie is a Huntsville native who was proud his hometown was highlighting such an important issue.

“I think for a place like Huntsville, we have so much history and we’re leading the way as the biggest city in Alabama, the most technology-forward and economy-forward city in Alabama,” Brazie said. “For us to be able to celebrate our history and the people who came before to earn us the rights and who fought for our rights, that’s the most important reason to be here.

Amelia Hooper was also in attendance for Stomp Out HIV. She said it reminded her of how progressive Huntsville is, and how much times have changed for people in LGBTQ community.

“Living in the south, I think it’s kind of rare to find a city that’s okay with talking about stuff like this so openly and so it’s really nice that we’ve de-stigmatized it to the point where we can have a big public event like this and either educate people or provide resources,” Hooper said.

The event also featured food trucks, games for the kids, and even performances taking place. There was something here for everyone as Thrive continues to highlight an important issue.

