Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Alabama teen selected as Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2023

Alabama teen wins the Distinguished Young Woman of America of 2023
Alabama teen wins the Distinguished Young Woman of America of 2023(DYW)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Saturday at the Mobile Civic Center, Carrington Hodge of Helena was named the Distinguished Young Woman for America 2023.

After three days of preliminary events, Ms. Hodge was awarded a cash scholarship of $40,000 and will represent the Distinguished Young Women for the next year.

Ms. Hodge plans to attend Vanderbilt University where she will pursue a career in pediatric neurosurgery.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver, Zachary Moore, was killed in the wreck.
Decatur PD releases identity of driver killed in Monday wreck
Extreme heat in the forecast later this week in north Alabama
Hot, sunny Monday with Developing 48 First Alert for excessive heat later this week
Marshall County jail inmates receive baptism on June 26.
133 Marshall County inmates baptized this weekend
Water outage scheduled for some Madison County residents June 27.
Water outage planned for some Madison County residents Tuesday
Steven James Pickering.
Lauderdale County man arrested after boat, kayaks are stolen from home

Latest News

1 person drowns near TN River recreation area on Redstone Arsenal
Nine year old Ruby Gilbert has a big heart when it comes to helping others, especially for...
Nine-year-old girl helping elders with food insecurity
Tuesday is National PTSD Screening Day
Take the First Step: Alabama health officials encourage screenings for PTSD
In Sheffield, Ala. where a man is suing the police officer that forced dog bite.
Colbert County Civil Rights Lawsuit
WAFF AM 6:30-7:00am – Syncbak
Colbert County Civil Rights Lawsuit