Alabama teen selected as Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Saturday at the Mobile Civic Center, Carrington Hodge of Helena was named the Distinguished Young Woman for America 2023.

After three days of preliminary events, Ms. Hodge was awarded a cash scholarship of $40,000 and will represent the Distinguished Young Women for the next year.

Ms. Hodge plans to attend Vanderbilt University where she will pursue a career in pediatric neurosurgery.

