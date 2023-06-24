What to do if you cannot find Albuterol on the shelf

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The FDA announced Albuterol was scarce in October 2022. In the months since, the shortage has only gotten worse, and in February, a major production company even shut down.

Fortunately, the inhaler version rarely goes out of stock. However, the nebulized version has recently been harder to find.

“This is the nebulized solution,” pharmacist Rick Sansom said. “That’s the one we’ll use in a machine. It aerosolizes Albuterol and generally you have to use it with a mask.

This is generally for more acute situations. Then we have the inhalation aerosol which comes in the inhaler form.”

Sansom, a pharmacist at Chase Pharmacy, said that hospitals and pharmacies depend on having Albuterol in order to help people with respiratory issues.

“When you have people that are at home in bed or just about in bed that just can’t even leave the house, and they’re depending on that albuterol to help inflate those lungs so that they can stay alive,” Sansom said. “Then all of a sudden they can’t get it, it becomes a life threatening issue.”

Star Super Market pharmacist, Hashan Bhim, said when they encounter a shortage, the pharmacists and technicians try to work around it.

If this happens to you, Bhim says to ask your pharmacist if they have Albuterol in different dose strengths or to call around to other pharmacies.

Currently, local pharmacies in the area such as Star Market and Chase Pharmacy have it in stock, but some chains don’t.

“More so in chains do I see this medication running out of stock or having shortages just in general,” Bhim said. “Mainly because at chain pharmacies, pharmacists are limited to one or two distributors. Where we have a few distributors that we can choose from.”

There are no generics that can be used in place of Albuterol.

