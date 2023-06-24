Wayback Burgers to offer free milkshakes all day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Seeking a sweet treat today? Wayback Burgers has you covered.

The popular burger spot will be giving out free 12 oz. vanilla milkshakes for their annual “Free Shake Day” on June 24 to commemorate the first official day of summer.

“At Wayback Burgers, we believe summer does not official­ly begin until you indulge in your first milkshake of the season,” said Patrick Conlin, president of Wayback Burgers said in a company press release.

“As such, our Free Shake Day is a natural way for us to kick off the first official weekend of summer by enjoying one of our hand-crafted milkshakes. We welcome everyone into our restaurants to take advantage of this fun – and delicious – opportunity and try our wide variety of milkshake flavors all summer long.”

There is no purchase necessary for this event, however the only flavor free will be the vanilla to restaurant customers.

Grab your shake today at Huntsville’s only Wayback Burgers location at 6290 University Dr NW.

