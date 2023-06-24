Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Techniques and tactics to help you survive a kidnapping attack

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the City of Memphis Crime Statistic Map, MPD officers responded to 73 kidnapping incidents so far this year. Four happened just this week.

The recent reports of kidnappings have brought the terrifying situation too close to reality for many in Bluff City.

Don Adams, Owner and Self-Defense Instructor of The Threat Response Training Group says regardless of gender, when your life’s in danger, the key to surviving an attack is to fight to get out of it.

“If someone is trying to pick you up from the front, this area right here, the throat. Have you ever hit yourself in the throat? It makes it hard to breathe,” said Adams.

“In an extreme situation, you got to do something of whatever. Hit that nose with your hand, jawline, temples, ear, clap, knees, fingers, take that finger and bend those fingers back,” said Adams.

But as a part of his response training, Adams says he also teaches clients to prevention techniques before a possible abduction occurs, like analyzing a person’s behavior and being situationally aware.

“If we’re paying attention, if we’re maximizing our senses, if we are jogging or running, or going about the town without those headphones on, we’re in the position to best utilize to hear something, see something. We’re not being distracted by other forms of input,” said Adams.

To avoid being a victim, Adams says mace, stun guns, and tasers make great self-defense tools to give you a fighting chance.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hampton House Fire
Large fire destroys clubhouse in upscale Hampton Cove community
Jeremy Norwood.
‘It was very traumatic’: Neighbors in Madison Co. speak out after a woman was run over while on exercise bike
The boxes are climate-controlled and a silent alarm sounds once they're open.
Newborn surrendered at fire station, home to Kentucky’s first Safe Haven Baby Box
The identity of the driver has not been released.
Single-vehicle wreck kills one person in Fort Payne
Jeremy Norwood
Suspect accused of running over woman with car arrested

Latest News

Jeremy Norwood
Suspect accused of running over woman with car arrested
The event was held Saturday with National HIV Testing Day coming Monday
Huntsville hosts third annual Stomp Out HIV event at Big Spring Park
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) is edging more potential candidates.
Decatur Police sees boost in recruitment due to bonus program
File Graphic
Two-vehicle Jackson County crash claims life of one, injures five others
Firearms instructor Lt. James Smith shows the class how to check to see if a gun is unloaded
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office holds firearm familiarization course