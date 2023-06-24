Deals
Single-vehicle wreck kills one person in Fort Payne

The identity of the driver has not been released.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle wreck in Forty Payne left one person dead on Friday afternoon, according to the Fort Payne Police Department.

The wreck involved a dump truck, and the driver of the truck was pronounced dead. The incident happened on Wallace Avenue and 5th Street NE at Joe’s Truck Stop.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

