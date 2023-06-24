Large fire destroys clubhouse in upscale Hampton Cove community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An overnight fire destroys a clubhouse in the upscale neighborhood of Hampton Cove.

The fire broke out at Hampton Cove’s community clubhouse around 11P.M. Firefighters say no one was injured, but based on video and photos from the incident, it looks like the clubhouse is a total loss.

Over the years, it’s been a space for countless weddings, and events. But it was destroyed overnight.

Multiple crews arrived on the scene to battle the blaze, and were there for hours.

Witness, Barrett Newman describes the chaotic scene. “When we first walked around the corner, we saw the fire and then we could feel the heat from like 100 feet away,” Newman said. “We could see everything. The roof caving in, the fire department putting it out doing their best work. This is the first time I’ve ever seen anything like this. Stuff like this usually doesn’t happen around here.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.