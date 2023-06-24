Deals
Johnson signs Free Agent contract with Warriors

Austin High alum played with DePaul last season
Javan Johnson signed a one year Free Agent contract with the Golden State Warriors after the...
By Carl Prather
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Austin Black Bear will get his shot at the NBA. Javan Johnson signed a one year Free Agent deal with the Golden State Warriors after the two round NBA Draft concluded.

Johnson starred at Austin, becoming an All-State selection in Class 6A within the state of Alabama.

Johnson’s college career started at Troy. He transferred to Iowa State after his sophomore season and landed at DePaul for two seasons. He scored over 1,000 points in his two seasons with the Blue Demons and averaged 14 points per game last season.

