Johnson signs Free Agent contract with Warriors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Austin Black Bear will get his shot at the NBA. Javan Johnson signed a one year Free Agent deal with the Golden State Warriors after the two round NBA Draft concluded.

Johnson starred at Austin, becoming an All-State selection in Class 6A within the state of Alabama.

Johnson’s college career started at Troy. He transferred to Iowa State after his sophomore season and landed at DePaul for two seasons. He scored over 1,000 points in his two seasons with the Blue Demons and averaged 14 points per game last season.

