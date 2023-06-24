Hot & Humid Saturday & Sunday. Scattered Thunderstorms Sunday.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, hot and muggy. Temps near 90. Increasing clouds tonight with showers and thunderstorms arriving after 5 A.M. Showers and thunderstorms Sunday morning. Rain will be heavy at times. Sun pops during the afternoon. Temps reach 90 and humid. Another round of thunderstorms for Sunday evening and overnight. Gusty winds, heavy rainfall and large hail possible.

Besides a lingering shower or thunderstorms, Monday will be mainly dry and remaining hot. Temps near 90.

Tuesday through Friday, hot and humid, especially for the end of the week with just a slight chance of an afternoon storm daily. Early call for the next weekend, a chance of showers and thunderstorms both days. High temps in the 80s to 90.

