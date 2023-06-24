A Flick for a Cause: Albertville movie theater hosts event in support of ‘Josie’s Journey’

ALBERTILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Josie Vickers is like any other 8-year-old. She enjoys sketching, hanging out with her cousin and taking a special liking to Disney animated character “Stitch”.

In March, Josie Vickers’ changed after the news of a cancer diagnosis.

“I knew a month prior to them telling us that that’s what it was,” Josie’s mom, Krista Vickers, said. “You know, sometimes, moms just know those things. They said there was a mass on her pituitary gland,.”

Krista Vickers said multiple passes of chemotherapy and countless doctors appointments has not slowed her little girl down.

“She has done all of this without complaint, with a smile on her face,” Krista Vickers said. “I’m so blessed that she is my child.”

When “Josie’s Journey” began, Krista Vickers began documenting her daughter’s cancer battle through social media. The story of Josie’s fight reached many in the community, and caught the attention of a local business in Albertville.

After an incident with a broken television monitor, a group of teenage boys offered to work odd jobs to repay owner Jim Lucas for the damages. Krista says Lucas had a better idea.. He gave the money the boys repaid him to Josie and Krista Vickers after becoming familiar with the family’s story.

Not long after, Lucas decided his theater would host a fundraiser for the family.

Saturday morning, the theater will show a movie on Josie’s behalf, donating all of the proceeds to her treatment costs.

“Some days we just dream of going to the movies, much less something like this happening,” Krista Vickers said. “He let a bad situation be turned good and he reached out to us about doing a fundraiser.”

According to the Lucas Cinemas general manager, Puss and Boots: The Last Wish will be shown at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday with a drink and popcorn included for a $10 donation to Josie.

“More than anything, Josie’s able to see how many people truly love and support her,” Krista Vickers said.

Those who are not able to make the event can hear more of Josie’s story on her GoFundMe page. All proceeds gathered through the platform will benefit Josie’s treatment expenses.

