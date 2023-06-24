Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake

A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina. (Source: CNN, Micah Kimberlin/TMX)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (CNN) - An interesting confrontation between a fisherman and an alligator in South Carolina was caught on camera.

The moment was captured on a video taken on Hilton Head Island on Tuesday.

In the video, a man can be seen holding a fishing pole appearing to be walking away from the water when an alligator then emerges and charges at him.

The gator chased the man towards a paved road and stopped as he rushed away.

Some onlookers scurried to also get out of its path while others nearby stayed at a safe distance.

There were no reports of any injuries in the incident

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction for Northern Bypass project starting soon
Construction for Northern Bypass project starting soon
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Mountain View Drive...
1 person taken to hospital, 58-year-old man arrested following Huntsville shooting
The giant seaweed blob can create the perfect environment for vibrio bacteria to cultivate,...
Giant seaweed blob on Florida beaches could contain flesh-eating bacteria, researchers say
Jeremy Norwood.
Deputies search for suspect after woman is run over by a car in Madison

Latest News

FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a...
Russian mercenary chief says his forces are rebelling, some left Ukraine and entered Russia city
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator charges towards man fishing in South Carolina
The identity of the driver has not been released.
Single-vehicle wreck kills one person in Fort Payne
Currently, local pharmacies in the area such as Star Market and Chase Pharmacy have it in...
What to do if you cannot find Albuterol on the shelf