Two juveniles injured in Decatur after gun accidentally discharges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Department officers responded to a shooting on Thursday night that left two juveniles injured after a gun “accidentally discharged.”

According to a press release from the police department, witnesses told officers that a male juvenile had the firearm when it fired and injured a female juvenile. The male juvenile then shot the gun again and injured himself.

The female was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The male was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened at Wilson Morgan Park on Beltline Road SW in Decatur.

