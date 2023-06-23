Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Trial delayed for ALDOT director charged with misdemeanor harassment

Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.
Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.(Marshall County Sherriff's Office)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The trial date for Alabama Department of Transportation Director John Cooper, who faces a misdemeanor harassment charge, has been delayed.

Cooper turned himself in to Marshall County authorities on a misdemeanor harassment warrant on June 12, he was released nearly an hour later on a $500 bond.

Director of ALDOT arrested in Marshall County, released on bond

Cooper was initially due in court on August 2 for a bench trial before Judge Mitchell Floyd in Marshall County. In a motion to continue, filed by Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Kromann, “the facts at issue in this case are also the subject of a civil matter.”

Cooper was charged with harassment over a land dispute with his neighbor. The State is arguing that the trial for the harassment charge should not continue until the property dispute is resolved.

Judge Floyd ordered that the trial date be continued until Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, at 3 p.m.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carltavion Lathan
Former UNA student, resident advisor faces sexual abuse charges
3 arrested in Rock the South assault case
3 charged, arrested in Rock the South assault case
Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers Online Auction
Huntsville Crime Stoppers: 2023 Online Auction begins Friday
Research Park Boulevard crash near University Drive involving a dump truck.
UPDATE: All lanes at Research Park open following crash
WAFF 48s Aria Pons reporting
Shoals illnesses possibly linked to the river, local pediatrics said

Latest News

Extraordinary Veterans: Phantom F-4 Fighter Pilot Daniel Frey
Extraordinary Veterans: Phantom F-4 Fighter Pilot Daniel Frey
Ala. Cannabis Commission Chair: ‘I’m staying’
Former UT Coach Jeremy Pruitt hired as P.E. Coach by Plainview High School
Inmates Stefranio Hampton (left) and Fredrick Gooden (right) along with ADOC Correctional...
Alabama correctional officer among 3 charged with inmate’s homicide
Marcus Johnson Jr., 30
Person in custody following high-speed chase in Morgan County, speeds near 130 mph