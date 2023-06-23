Deals
Stopping the violence in Alabama

Alabama NAACP to discuss gun violence prevention during summit
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama NAACP leaders say they’re working on strategies to stop gun violence in this country, and they need your help.

As their three-day summit in Shelby County continues Saturday, strategy sessions will be held to discuss gun violence prevention. The goal of these strategy sessions is to network, collaborate, and learn.

The community has an opportunity to share their ideas and explore ways to make a meaningful impact in their communities.

Benard Simelton, President of the Alabama NAACP says “Everyday you turn on the tv and another young person is being shot and killed.”

According to the latest data from the CDC, gun violence is the leading cause of death in children in Alabama.

“If we are to save ourselves, if we are to save our country, if we are to save our democracy, and if we are to save our young people, then we must as a community come together,” Simelton said.

Rev. Kenneth Dukes, the first Vice President of the Shelby County branch of the NAACP, says the gun violence strategy session will also discuss possible legislation aimed at curbing violence.

The summit will continue at the university of Montevallo Saturday.

Other topics that will be discussed are healthcare, climate control, and voting rights.

For information head over Alnaacpshelbysummit.org

