‘Saving Lives’: work begins on first-of-its-kind youth mental health facility in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Kids and teens in Madison County struggling with mental health issues will soon have a new inpatient crisis care center.

The groundbreaking began on the first-of-its-kind facility at WellStone. Health leaders say the new center is needed since children currently have to travel long distances to get the care they need.

Every year, HEMSI takes more than 800 children out of Madison County and sometimes out of state for care. This new facility in Huntsville will change that.

WellStone health officials say the 24-bed mental healthcare center for children in Madison County will help transform lives.

The new pediatric wing will provide diagnosis, treatment and follow-up care for those experiencing severe depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for children ages 10 to 14.

Taralyn Rowell, the Director of Children’s Services at WellStone says that’s a heartbreaking statistic, which is why she thinks this facility is necessary. ”Ten to 14, especially 10 at such a young age, and for kids to be able to, for kids to feel at the age of 10, ‘Hey, I can’t live anymore,’ you just started your life,” Rowell said.

“I think a facility like this is so important in our area because children need it, especially post-Covid, but we’re seeing more and more mental illness in our community every day,” Rowell added.

As far as when the doors will be open, it’s looking like a completion date of late 2024.

