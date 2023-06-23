Deals
Public meeting scheduled for Green Mountain residents to voice water concerns

By Matthew King
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Council Member Jennie Robinson announced an upcoming public meeting for Green Mountain residents to voice concerns over cutting back on water usage.

The meeting is scheduled for June 28 at 6 p.m. at the Sandra Moon Complex on Bailey Cove Rd.

Robinson said residents are welcome to meet with her and city leaders at the meeting.

Robinson read the following at Thursday’s city council meeting:

“After looking into the matter, I would like to emphasize that Huntsville Utilities is requesting voluntary water conservation on Green Mountain. They have identified some high usage among the residences, particularly with regard to irrigation systems, and they are working with those households to reduce consumption. For everyone else, they are asking for voluntary compliance and for residents to be smart about their water usage. Something we should be doing in every household in Huntsville.

As the District 3 City Council representative, I have been carefully watching the development on Green Mountain for some time. In light of resident concerns, I’ve asked the mayor and department heads to take another look at growth in this area. This is an opportunity to reassess what the City’s capacity is, and what it needs to be, to support the Green Mountain community. Not just in terms of water, but also roads, electrical, sewer, police and fire. Once we reexamine these needs, we can reconsider our ability and desire to fund the infrastructure required to service Green Mountain today and tomorrow.”

