One person killed in DeKalb Co. wreck Thursday

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old man was killed and multiple people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 59 in DeKalb County on Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kaysohn Baker, 32, was fatally injured when the 2015 International Durastar that he was a passenger in left the roadway and hit a tractor trailer. The driver of the International Durastar, Marvin Campbell, 36, was taken to Erlanger Hospital for treatment.

A 15-year-old in the International Durastar was taken to the hospital for treatment as well.

The man in the tractor trailer, William Lewis, 58, was taken to DeKalb Regional Medical Center for treatment.

