Mocktails for Mommy makes a “Pineapple Elixir”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you are planning to relax by the pool or have company over to enjoy the summer weather this weekend, you absolutely have to make this new mocktail!

Pineapple Elixir by Mocktails for Mommy. (Ellen McDonald)

Ashley Hunt-Poole is the CEO of Mocktails for Mommy, a local business innovating the way we drink mocktails. She showed us how to make the “pineapple elixir.” The mocktail consists of pineapple juice, lime juice, cinnamon and cream of coconut. All you have to do is combine the ingredients into a shaker and then enjoy!

Ashley also gave us an exclusive look at all her upcoming events which can be seen below! Tonight, June 23, she will be at Kendra Scott at Bridgestreet for an event. You can see all the events below. To stay updated with Ashley all things Mocktails for Mommy follow her on Instagram and Facebook. To order from Ashley, visit her website!

Mocktails for Mommy networking event on July 14 (Ashley Hunt-Poole)

Mocktail's for Mommy hosting a luncheon on July 28th. (Ashley Hunt-Poole)

Rocket City Tavern featuring Mocktails for Mommy (Ashley Hunt-Poole)

