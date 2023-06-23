Deals
Madison leaders to build roundabout to prepare for new elementary school

WAFF 48's Megan Plotka reporting live from Madison Branch Blvd and Hardiman Rd in Madison.
By Megan Plotka
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison city leaders are preparing to build a roundabout in a growing community. Leaders say this is to prepare for a school coming to the area.

The city council approved the project but there are still a few more steps before construction workers can break ground.

The future roundabout will be at Halsey Drive and Hardiman Road in West Madison. It’s part of a larger plan to accommodate growth in the area. The Madison city’s Communication Coordinator, Gabe Kuenzli says they want to prevent the traffic build-up headed to the new elementary school, especially because the school is there to accommodate the population boom in the area.

“The city’s main growth plan, as much as we′re growing and as fast as we are, we’re trying to manage it in a responsible manner,” says Kuenzli. “We don’t want to grow too fast and end up with issues so because of that we’re always looking for ways to preempt said problems and solve them before they can even become said problems.”

City leaders want it to be completed by 2025 before the elementary school is expected to open. They want students through its front doors for the 2025-2026 school year. They are currently in negotiations to acquire the property from the current owners.

