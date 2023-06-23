It’s a bird, it’s a plane, no... it’s Hydrofest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Each year thousands gather in Guntersville, AL to attend Hydrofest and this year is no exception!

If you have not attended before, this race showcases some of the worlds fastest boats on all kinds of crazy courses. It’s not just fun and games, top honors are at stake here for the next couple of days. WAFF’s Carl Prather caught up with some team members to hear how they are feeling with the race quickly approaching.

The competition kicks off tomorrow morning on Lake Guntersville. For more information on Hydrofest and to get tickets, visit their website.

HydroFest Team race members clean an H-1 Unlimited boat Thursday June 23, 2023 (WAFF)

