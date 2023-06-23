Huntsville native Kobe Brown selected by Clippers in NBA Draft

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Kobe Brown was named after the late Kobe Bryant. The Huntsville native will now play in the same city as his namesake. The Lee High School alum, was selected with the 30th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers.

Brown becomes the 29th player from an Alabama high school selected in the first round of the NBA Draft and the second in the last three years from North Alabama (Hazel Green’s Kira Lewis Jr. drafted in 2020).

During his junior year at Missouri, Brown was named to the All-SEC first team, and named the SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Brown averaged 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

