The Huntsville Mom: What to do in Huntsville this summer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Summertime is here and you’re probably looking for fun activities to do with the family.

The Huntsville Mom, Jessica Aguirre-Cantrell shares her latest calendar filled with activities you will want to add to your summer bucket list. This includes safe and affordable ways you can keep the kids entertained all summer long, right here in Huntsville.

Let the kids cool off at Bicentennial Park Splash Pad while you enjoy reading a book under the shaded gazebo. Take a day trip to Monte Sano State Park for the perfect picnicking spot and playgrounds. You can enjoy unlimited apple slushies at Scott’s Orchard. Celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks, live music, and more at MidCity District.

The Huntsville mom is dedicated to sharing the many ways Huntsville is an amazing place to raise a family and get involved in the community.

For more Summer activity ideas follow @thehuntsvillemom on Instagram and Facebook or visit Thehuntsvillemom.co.

June activities calendar for Huntsville. (Jessica Aguirre-Cantrell)

The Huntsville Mom's bucket list for summer in the Rocket City. (The Huntsville Mom)

