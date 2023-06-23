Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

The Huntsville Mom: What to do in Huntsville this summer

Must-do Summer Activities in Huntsville.
The Huntsville Mom shares fun summer activities you can do right here in Huntsville.
By Claire Hendrickson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Summertime is here and you’re probably looking for fun activities to do with the family.

The Huntsville Mom, Jessica Aguirre-Cantrell shares her latest calendar filled with activities you will want to add to your summer bucket list. This includes safe and affordable ways you can keep the kids entertained all summer long, right here in Huntsville.

Let the kids cool off at Bicentennial Park Splash Pad while you enjoy reading a book under the shaded gazebo. Take a day trip to Monte Sano State Park for the perfect picnicking spot and playgrounds. You can enjoy unlimited apple slushies at Scott’s Orchard. Celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks, live music, and more at MidCity District.

The Huntsville mom is dedicated to sharing the many ways Huntsville is an amazing place to raise a family and get involved in the community.

For more Summer activity ideas follow @thehuntsvillemom on Instagram and Facebook or visit Thehuntsvillemom.co.

June activities calendar for Huntsville.
June activities calendar for Huntsville.(Jessica Aguirre-Cantrell)
The Huntsville Mom's bucket list for summer in the Rocket City.
The Huntsville Mom's bucket list for summer in the Rocket City.(The Huntsville Mom)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Construction for Northern Bypass project starting soon
Construction for Northern Bypass project starting soon
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Mountain View Drive...
1 person taken to hospital, 58-year-old man arrested following Huntsville shooting
The giant seaweed blob can create the perfect environment for vibrio bacteria to cultivate,...
Giant seaweed blob on Florida beaches could contain flesh-eating bacteria, researchers say
Jeremy Norwood.
Deputies search for suspect after woman is run over by a car in Madison