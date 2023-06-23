HudsonAlpha to receive $2 million from City of Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - HudsonAlpha opened the doors of its new greenhouse last year, and the ribbon cutting for the new Discovery Life Sciences Center is just months away, but costs from construction are adding up.

The Huntsville City Council agreed to give $2 million to the institute Thursday night to offset those costs.

“As far as the council was concerned it was a no brainer,” Huntsville City Councilman Bill Kling said.

Kling said the $2 million agreement will be worth the economic impact these new facilities will have on the city. Carter Wells with HudsonAlpha said the Discovery Life Sciences Center will bring in 300 jobs alone.

“I’m confident that we’re putting those people to work and then also making a significant impact on Alabama’s and the local economy here,” Wells said.

The money will be paid out as the institute hits employment, building and investment goals.

Kling said the council recognizes what HudsonAlpha brings to the table for the city, and that these new jobs will boost revenue in every sense of the word.

“These bring new people to Huntsville, new people are going to need a place to live, new people are going to go out to eat, they are going to spend money, they are going to generate sale tax and it helps the diversity and the growth of the city of Huntsville,” Kling said.

According to HudsonAlpha, the institute has made a $4.2 billion impact on Alabama since it began in 2006.

Wells said he’s grateful that the city sees the importance in the institute, and they are ready to give back with even more economic growth.

“Having the city’s support last night, we’ve also had county support, we’ve also had tremendous state support, to be able to fund a lot of the construction that’s going on,” Wells said. “Then from our side we want to make sure that we providing a strong return on that investment.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.