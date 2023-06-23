Deals
Hot & humid this weekend | Scattered showers & storms Sunday

First Alert Weather
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For tonight, mostly clear, patchy fog. Temps in the 60s. Saturday, hot & humid with temps around 90.

Increasing clouds Saturday night with showers and storms after 3 A.M. Rain will be heavy at times. Rain will end by 8-9 A.M., then the sun pops and temps warm to 90 again. Another round of thunderstorms will arrive late-day and evening. Thunderstorms will continue Sunday night. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible Sunday night.

Scattered showers and storms Monday. Temps remain around 90.

Tuesday through Friday, there is a slight chance of a thunderstorm each day. Temps remain hot, around 90 all week. Early call for next weekend, scattered thunderstorms for both Saturday and Sunday.

