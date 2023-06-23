Florence man arrested after Thursday stabbing

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man is behind bars after stabbing another man on Thursday.

Florence police said Damarick King was charged with Assault in the 2nd Degree after he stabbed a man multiple times on Elder Street.

Investigators met the victim at Hellen Keller Hospital Thursday morning, where he was getting several non-life threatening wounds stapled shut.

The victim told police he was trying to help his ex-girlfriend get away from King earlier in the morning when he was stabbed. The victim said his ex-girlfriend reached out to him for help, claiming King was mistreating her. He went to an apartment on Elder Street to pick her up when a fight broke out in front of the apartment. After the fight, the victim said King went inside and retrieved a blade, which he used to stab the victim several times. The victim then ran away and drove to Hellen Keller Hospital where he spoke with police.

Police said King was treated for a minor cut to his finger at the North Alabama Medical Center, where he was questioned and arrested by detectives.

Damarick King was arrested for stabbing another man on Thursday in Florence. (Florence Police Department)

Jail records show King is still in the Lauderdale County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

