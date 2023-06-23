Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Finally some sunshine and isolated rain showers and storms Friday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning and happy Friday.  Areas of very dense fog have developed overnight and will play a role in your morning drive to work, this is more likely for areas along and east of I-65 and portions of Middle Tennessee. 

We have mainly cloudy skies to start the day with temperatures in the middle 60s, no rain is expected for the morning commute.  The cut-off low pressure center that has brought us rain showers all week long has finally moved off to the northeast, we will get to enjoy some sunshine today with highs climbing into the middle 80s.  Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop into the afternoon and early evening. 

Skies will stay clear overnight with lows dropping into the middle 60s, areas of patchy but dense fog will develop with the calm conditions in place.  Saturday will be hotter with highs reaching 90 degrees, skies will be mostly sunny with just very isolated rain chances.  Sunday will also be hot and very humid, scattered showers and storms will develop into the afternoon. 

Monday will bring chances for showers and storms before we see a drier weather pattern moving in for the rest of next week.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Construction for Northern Bypass project starting soon
Construction for Northern Bypass project starting soon
Jeremy Norwood.
Deputies search for suspect after woman is run over by a car in Madison
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Mountain View Drive...
1 person taken to hospital after shooting in Huntsville, 58-year-old man arrested
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Green Mountain residents frustrated with Huntsville Utilities request

Latest News

Rain showers will taper off through the evening, patchy fog overnight. Temps in the 60s....
Showers taper off this evening. Patchy fog overnight.
WAFF AM 11:30-12:00pm - TVL – Syncbak
WAFF 5 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
WAFF AM 11:00-11:30am - TVL – Syncbak
WAFF 10 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Thursday morning forecast