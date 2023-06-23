Finally some sunshine and isolated rain showers and storms Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning and happy Friday. Areas of very dense fog have developed overnight and will play a role in your morning drive to work, this is more likely for areas along and east of I-65 and portions of Middle Tennessee.

We have mainly cloudy skies to start the day with temperatures in the middle 60s, no rain is expected for the morning commute. The cut-off low pressure center that has brought us rain showers all week long has finally moved off to the northeast, we will get to enjoy some sunshine today with highs climbing into the middle 80s. Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop into the afternoon and early evening.

Skies will stay clear overnight with lows dropping into the middle 60s, areas of patchy but dense fog will develop with the calm conditions in place. Saturday will be hotter with highs reaching 90 degrees, skies will be mostly sunny with just very isolated rain chances. Sunday will also be hot and very humid, scattered showers and storms will develop into the afternoon.

Monday will bring chances for showers and storms before we see a drier weather pattern moving in for the rest of next week.

