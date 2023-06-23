Eva woman faces kidnapping charge after juvenile reported missing, later found

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An Eva woman is in custody on a kidnapping charge on Thursday after a juvenile was recently reported missing from a Limestone County facility.

According to an official with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Amber Holaway was arrested at a home on Woodall Loop in Eva on the charge of kidnapping/interference with custody.

Officials with the Marshall County DHR office originally filed the report regarding the missing juvenile. The juvenile has since been located.

The 36-year-old was booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

