Decatur mother arrested for child abuse

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur woman was arrested and charged by Decatur Police Department officers on June 22 for allegedly abusing two of her children.

According to a press release from the police department, Angelina Domingo-Jimenez, 27, was arrested after a report was filed that she had abused her children. Through the course of investigation, it was discovered that Domingo-Jimenez had “willfully abused two of her children using inanimate objects resulting in physical injuries.”

Domingo-Jimenez was charged with two counts of willful abuse of a child under 18 years of age by a responsible person. Her bond was set at $50,000. Domingo-Jimenez’s children were placed in the care of a family friend.

