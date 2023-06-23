Deals
Decatur mother arrested for child abuse

Angelina Domingo-Jimenez.
Angelina Domingo-Jimenez.(Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur woman was arrested and charged by Decatur Police Department officers on June 22 for allegedly abusing two of her children.

According to a press release from the police department, Angelina Domingo-Jimenez, 27, was arrested after a report was filed that she had abused her children. Through the course of investigation, it was discovered that Domingo-Jimenez had “willfully abused two of her children using inanimate objects resulting in physical injuries.”

Domingo-Jimenez was charged with two counts of willful abuse of a child under 18 years of age by a responsible person. Her bond was set at $50,000. Domingo-Jimenez’s children were placed in the care of a family friend.

