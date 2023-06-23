Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Common Wealth Fund releases 2023 scorecard for states, Alabama ranks 42nd for overall health

Alabama Department of Public Health seal
Alabama Department of Public Health seal(Source: ADPH)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Common Wealth Fund released its 2023 Health System Performance scorecards for each state, and Alabama ranks pretty low.

The state of Alabama ranked No. 42 for overall health by the Common Wealth Fund. Some of the worst rankings for Alabama were in obesity and people who got the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said technology changed the way doctors and patients received medical care.

“Having a technology that allows face-to-face interaction without having to go to an office, people may be more inclined to use telemedicine because they can get that access without having to get ready to go to the doctor, and they may be more likely to address the problem earlier,” Dr. Landers said.

See the full report for Alabama below.

Common Wealth Fund 2023 Health System Performance scorecard for Alabama by Charles Montgomery on Scribd

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Charisma Turner, 18
Missing Huntsville 18-year-old located in Texas
Construction for Northern Bypass project starting soon
Construction for Northern Bypass project starting soon
Jason Baskins and Ramsey Swafford.
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies seize meth, arrest two people
Ralph Coleman and Corey Brooks.
Two people arrested following Decatur robbery

Latest News

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp
City Harbor creates over $600K in tax revenue
A 32-year-old man was killed and multiple people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck on...
One person killed in DeKalb Co. wreck Thursday
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp
City Harbor creates $600K in tax revenue
Saturday marks one year since the reversal of Roe v. Wade — a move that effectively eliminated...
One Year Later: How Alabama has changed since the reversal of Roe v. Wade